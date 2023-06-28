HamberMenu
Watch | What connects Mahatma Gandhi, Hindi and Chennai?

| Video Credit: R. Ravindran

The Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has survived more than a century by trying to stay relevant. The organisation was created as a society in 1927 with Mahatma Gandhi as its President.

June 28, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Did you know that the first Hindi classes started in Madras back in 1918?

And that Mahatma Gandhi’s son, Devadas Gandhi, was the first to conduct the Hindi classes?

Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha Chennai | Photo credit: S Thanthoni.

On March 3, 1918, Mahatma Gandhi appealed for six Tamil and Telugu youths to come forward and learn Hindi and propagate the language in the Madras Presidency.

He said that it’s imperative to have a common language — either Hindi or sanskrit — to help unify the nation. This eventually led to the formation of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, which turned 115 on June 17th.

Read the full story here.

Report: Pon Vasanth B.A.

Videos: Ravindran R.

Production and Voice-over: Yuvasree S

Tamil Nadu / India / Hindi

