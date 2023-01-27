HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | T.N. Minister K.N. Nehru pushes DMK cadre who attempted to get close to Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Salem, video goes viral

T.N. Minister K.N. Nehru pushes DMK worker in Salem
| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The cadre was attempting to shake hands with Mr. Udhayanidhi at an event in Salem on Thursday night; earlier this month, Mr. Nehru was seen slapping a party councillor at an official function in Tiruchi

January 27, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - SALEM

M. Sabari

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has once again been embroiled in a controversy, after he pushed a DMK cadre in Salem, who was attempting to come close to Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in order to shake his hand, on Thursday night.

Earlier this month, Mr. Nehru was seen slapping a party councillor at an official function in Tiruchi.

ALSO READ
T.N. Dairy Minister Nasar loses temper, throws clod at worker

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development and DMK Youth Wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin had come to Salem on Thursday in order to participate in various functions. As this was his first visit to Salem after being sworn-in as a Minister, a grand welcome was organised by the DMK’s Salem East District unit, at the district’s entrance in Thalaivasal.

To welcome Mr. Udhayanidhi, thousands of DMK cadres and members of the youth wing had gathered near the Thalaivasal bus stand from 4 p.m. onwards. At 9 p.m., Udhayanidhi Stalin reached the Thalaivasal bus stand and got on to the stage.

A screen grab of a video clip of Minister K.N. Nehru pushing a DMK cadre at Thalaivasal in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening

A screen grab of a video clip of Minister K.N. Nehru pushing a DMK cadre at Thalaivasal in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister K.N. Nehru and other DMK functionaries stood on the stage beside Mr. Udhayanidhi.. The DMK functionaries and Minister Nehru gave instructions to the cadres to not take photographs or try to shake hands with Mr. Udhayanidhi.

While DMK cadres queued up to present shawls or books to Mr. Udhayanidhi, one DMK member tried to get close to Mr. Udhayanidhi and tried to shake hands with him. On seeing this, Mr. Nehru, who stood next to the Youth Wing secretary, pushed the DMK cadre and made him leave the stage.

After a few minutes, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also left. The video of the incident had been recorded by a few people, who uploaded it on to social media platforms, and the clip went viral on Friday.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / Coimbatore / Salem

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.