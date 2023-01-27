Watch | T.N. Minister K.N. Nehru pushes DMK cadre who attempted to get close to Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Salem, video goes viral

January 27, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - SALEM

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has once again been embroiled in a controversy, after he pushed a DMK cadre in Salem, who was attempting to come close to Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in order to shake his hand, on Thursday night.

Earlier this month, Mr. Nehru was seen slapping a party councillor at an official function in Tiruchi.

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development and DMK Youth Wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin had come to Salem on Thursday in order to participate in various functions. As this was his first visit to Salem after being sworn-in as a Minister, a grand welcome was organised by the DMK’s Salem East District unit, at the district’s entrance in Thalaivasal.

To welcome Mr. Udhayanidhi, thousands of DMK cadres and members of the youth wing had gathered near the Thalaivasal bus stand from 4 p.m. onwards. At 9 p.m., Udhayanidhi Stalin reached the Thalaivasal bus stand and got on to the stage.

Minister K.N. Nehru and other DMK functionaries stood on the stage beside Mr. Udhayanidhi.. The DMK functionaries and Minister Nehru gave instructions to the cadres to not take photographs or try to shake hands with Mr. Udhayanidhi.

While DMK cadres queued up to present shawls or books to Mr. Udhayanidhi, one DMK member tried to get close to Mr. Udhayanidhi and tried to shake hands with him. On seeing this, Mr. Nehru, who stood next to the Youth Wing secretary, pushed the DMK cadre and made him leave the stage.

After a few minutes, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also left. The video of the incident had been recorded by a few people, who uploaded it on to social media platforms, and the clip went viral on Friday.