Watch: Umapathy, a blind potter, lights up many homes

Umapathy's vision has deteriorated over the years but S. Umapathy’s continues to light up several homes during the festive season.

A maker of traditional earthen lamps, Umapathy's eyesight has been fading slowly over the years. Doctors said he was born with a progressive vision defect. "I have lost 90 per cent of my vision in the last six to seven years, and it continues to worsen," he says.

But he is firm that it will not stop him from pursuing his family’s tradition of pottery making.

During the festive season - starting with Deepavali till Karthigai Deepam, he makes various kinds of “agal vilakku”. He also makes earthen stoves and “nei vilakku” that is lit up in temples, and Ganesha idols during Vinayakar Chathurthi.