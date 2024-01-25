Watch | Troublesome February for 3 Tamil Nadu ministers, former CM O. Panneerselvam

January 25, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

The same goes for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, former Ministers K. Ponmudy of the DMK and B. Valarmathi of the AIADMK. It looks like a troublesome February for all of them.

These ministers and politicians were facing corruption cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. However, when their parties came to power, the courts had discharged / acquitted them.

Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court, over the course of the last six to seven months, had taken up suo moto, for revision, these cases in which the ministers were let off. The judge found that most of these discharges and acquittals were based on a volte face by the investigating agency.

So the judge has said now that all 6 cases will be taken up by the High Court and the final hearing be conducted and completed in February. How will the outcome of these hearings impact the political futures of these politicians and their parties?

Presentation: D Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan