GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Troublesome February for 3 Tamil Nadu ministers, former CM O. Panneerselvam

Troublesome February for 3 Tamil Nadu ministers, former CM O. Panneerselvam
| Video Credit: Shiva Raj

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, and Minister for Rural Development, Periyasamy, are facing imminent legal hurdles. 

January 25, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

The same goes for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, former Ministers K. Ponmudy of the DMK and B. Valarmathi of the AIADMK. It looks like a troublesome February for all of them.

These ministers and politicians were facing corruption cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. However, when their parties came to power, the courts had discharged / acquitted them.

Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court, over the course of the last six to seven months, had taken up suo moto, for revision, these cases in which the ministers were let off. The judge found that most of these discharges and acquittals were based on a volte face by the investigating agency.

So the judge has said now that all 6 cases will be taken up by the High Court and the final hearing be conducted and completed in February. How will the outcome of these hearings impact the political futures of these politicians and their parties?

Presentation: D Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.