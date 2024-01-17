GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Alanganallur jallikattu flagged off by T.N. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Alanganallur Jallikattu

Jallikattu scores eager tamers trying to subdue charging bulls by latching on to their hump.

January 17, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

ANI

Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu continued on January 17 at Alanganallur in Madurai.

The bull taming sport on the final day of the festival was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

ALSO READ
Avaniapuram Jallikattu ends largely incident-free in Madurai; best bull-tamer walks with a new car as prize

In Pictures | Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu

Bulls wait to enter the Vadivasal (entry point) to participate in the sporting track at the Jallikattu in Palamedu, in Madurai on January 16, 2024.

Bulls wait to enter the Vadivasal (entry point) to participate in the sporting track at the Jallikattu in Palamedu, in Madurai on January 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The festival scores eager tamers trying to subdue charging bulls by latching on to their hump. Jallikattu is played in the State during the Pongal festival. The harvest festival Pongal was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on January 15, with grand festivities ushering in the Tamil month ‘Thai’.

Related Topics

Madurai / Tamil Nadu / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.