Tiruchi temple prepares a 150 kg ‘Kozhukattai’ every year

October 02, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

This is no typical ‘ Kozhukattai’ you would make at home

Every year during Vinayagar Chaturthi, this famous temple in Trichy, prepares a whopping 150 kg Kozhukattai for Lord Ganesha.

‘Kozhukattai’, also known as ‘modakam’ is a cooked rice flour dumpling filled with coconut and jaggery.

But this age-old recipe has been tweaked and is different from the ones that we make at home.

The ‘Kozhukattai’ here is supersized to 150 kilograms, and the offering is halved into servings of 75 kg each for distribution to devotees.

Reporting: Nahla Nainar

Videos: Velankanni Raj B

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S