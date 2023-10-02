HamberMenu
Watch | Tiruchi temple prepares a 150 kg ‘Kozhukattai’ every year

| Video Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

October 02, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This is no typical ‘ Kozhukattai’ you would make at home

Every year during Vinayagar Chaturthi, this famous temple in Trichy, prepares a whopping 150 kg Kozhukattai for Lord Ganesha.

‘Kozhukattai’, also known as ‘modakam’ is a cooked rice flour dumpling filled with coconut and jaggery.

The offering of a mega ‘kozhukattai’ to Sri Uchi Pillaiyar and Manicka Vinayagar marks the high point of the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival at the Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple (Rockfort Temple) in Tiruchi on Monday.

The offering of a mega ‘kozhukattai’ to Sri Uchi Pillaiyar and Manicka Vinayagar marks the high point of the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival at the Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple (Rockfort Temple) in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

But this age-old recipe has been tweaked and is different from the ones that we make at home. 

The ‘Kozhukattai’ here is supersized to 150 kilograms, and the offering is halved into servings of 75 kg each for distribution to devotees.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Nahla Nainar

Videos: Velankanni Raj B

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Tamil Nadu / arts, culture and entertainment / Tiruchi

