Watch | This majestic church in Tamil Nadu needs urgent attention

December 30, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

The village of Perumpannaiyur in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district is home to a remarkable sight: the grand Saint Joseph’s Church. Built in 1871 by Sinnu Udayar, a prominent Christian landowner, this church has a rich history.

The construction spanned 14 years and although it is nearly 150 years old, the church remains unfinished, especially its distinct bell towers.

Fr. Albert Selvaraj, the parish priest since 2019, provides pastoral care for close to 500 parishioners in Perumpannaiyur, with the Church upkeep as his daily priority. The church’s tall walls present a unique cleaning challenge, but with innovation, they’ve introduced iron staircases and winches for better access.

Inside, the church houses a breathtaking wooden altar adorned with figures of Jesus Christ, St. Joseph, and others. A unique touch is the statue of Mother Mary draped in a traditional Indian blue sari.

As Christmas approaches, the ‘kutil’ or crib becomes a focal point, drawing visitors from nearby areas. The church’s artifacts, like the terracotta figurines and the golden chalices, speak volumes about its age and significance.

Over the years, the church’s administration transitioned between various dioceses. Today, the Thanjavur diocese oversees its maintenance.

Fr. J. Albert Selvaraj highlights the challenges they face in maintaining this heritage site.

Reporting: Nahla Nainar

Videos and photos: R. Vengadesh

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Gopika KP