GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | This majestic church in Tamil Nadu needs urgent attention

Watch | This majestic church in Tamil Nadu needs urgent attention

St. Joseph’s Church in Perumpannaiyur in Tiruvarur district bears Dutch and French influences

December 30, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The village of Perumpannaiyur in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district is home to a remarkable sight: the grand Saint Joseph’s Church. Built in 1871 by Sinnu Udayar, a prominent Christian landowner, this church has a rich history. 

The construction spanned 14 years and although it is nearly 150 years old, the church remains unfinished, especially its distinct bell towers.

View of St. Joseph’s Church in Perumpannaiyur village, Tiruvarur district.

View of St. Joseph’s Church in Perumpannaiyur village, Tiruvarur district. | Photo Credit: VENGADESH R

Fr. Albert Selvaraj, the parish priest since 2019, provides pastoral care for close to 500 parishioners in Perumpannaiyur, with the Church upkeep as his daily priority. The church’s tall walls present a unique cleaning challenge, but with innovation, they’ve introduced iron staircases and winches for better access.

Inside, the church houses a breathtaking wooden altar adorned with figures of Jesus Christ, St. Joseph, and others. A unique touch is the statue of Mother Mary draped in a traditional Indian blue sari. 

As Christmas approaches, the ‘kutil’ or crib becomes a focal point, drawing visitors from nearby areas. The church’s artifacts, like the terracotta figurines and the golden chalices, speak volumes about its age and significance.

Over the years, the church’s administration transitioned between various dioceses. Today, the Thanjavur diocese oversees its maintenance.

Fr. J. Albert Selvaraj highlights the challenges they face in maintaining this heritage site.

Read more:  St. Joseph’s church in Perumpannaiyur — a grand remainder of the past 

Reporting: Nahla Nainar

Videos and photos: R. Vengadesh

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Related stories

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / traditional architecture / architectural design / architecture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.