Watch | This is how your favourite kara sev is made

A video on the Sattur’s famous kara sev

Karasev is a savoury snack from Sattur in the Virudunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It has been a popular all-time favourite since 1914. Like the Tirunelveli halwa and Kovilpatti chikkis, Sattur has become synonymous to kara sev.

The makers are in the process of securing a GI tag with the help of NABARD.

To make the crispy savouries the Sattur red chilli, along with a paste of mountain garlic, a hint of asafoetida, and a smatter of cumin is mixed in water.

It is in this mixture that the chickpea flour is kneaded. A little amount of rice powder is added to this paste to give the much-needed crunch to the snack.

The master then literally grates this dough using a perforated ladle into the groundnut oil bubbling in a cauldron where it is fried to perfection.

To keep the fire cackling in the open baked mud stoves, the waste from the matchbox making industry is used. The embers from the very fine thin wood keeps the temperature right.

In 1910 Shunmuganathan Nadar, a native of Sattur developed a liking for sev, a Gujarathi snack. He thought of tweaking this sev and making it spicier for the South Indian palette.

For that, he added the hot red chillies grown in the region around Sattur along with the mountain garlic he sourced from the Western ghats.

In 1914, he set up the M.S. Shanmuganadar Mittai Kadai and kara sev became its signature dish. It then went on to be replicated by other sweet stalls in and around Sattur.

The shop still stands tall, across four generations. Shunmuganathan, runs this business today with his father Arumugasamy and family.