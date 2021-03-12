Watch | This couple in Coimbatore provides free biriyani to the poor

This roadside eatery on Redfields Road at Puliyakulam in Coimbatore is gaining attention for its uniqueness. It might seem like a regular food joint selling biryani, but there is a difference.
There is a small cardboard box kept next to the eatery. On top of it is a slate in which a line is written in Tamil - ‘Pasikkindratha Eduthukonga’ - meaning - Take it if you are hungry.
On opening the box, one can find it filled with food packets. Thanks to this initiative of feeding the poor, the eatery has become popular on social media, especially during the pandemic
But it is business as usual for owners Maria Sathesh and his wife Shafrina Sathesh. The eatery sells biryani, mostly priced between 20-30 rupees, for those who can afford it. While biriyani sale takes place on one side, those who cannot afford to pay can take the free food packets.
