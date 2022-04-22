Watch | The temple which houses tallest Nataraja bronze idol

April 22, 2022 16:32 IST

Konerirajapuram in Mayiladuthurai district has a unique place in the Tamil Bhakti Movement, iconography, wall paintings, and the carnatic music.

The Uma Maheshwarar temple in Konerirajapuram was constructed by Sembiyan Madevi, the grandmother of Raja Raja Chola. It is the abode of the tallest Nataraja idol, made of bronze.

The Nataraja idol here is much bigger than the one at Chidambaram. It is housed in a separate enclosure and cannot be moved anywhere else.