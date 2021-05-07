Tamil Nadu

‘Watch the swearing-in from home’

DMK president M.K. Stalin, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday, called upon partymen to watch the ceremony on television channels as the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented the organising of a public event.

In a statement in Chennai on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said he had planned a public event in the presence of party cadres, whose relentless work had ensured victory for the party. “But since the second wave of the pandemic has emerged, a public function is not possible,” he added.

