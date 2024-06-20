GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: The fall of AIADMK | Focus Tamil Nadu

Watch: The fall of AIADMK | Focus Tamil Nadu
| Video Credit: Shiva Raj S

What factors contributed to their poor show this time? What should Mr Palaniswami do to ensure the party is the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu and not the BJP?

Published - June 20, 2024 06:25 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

The AIADMK has been a very important regional and national player in the political landscape. The party has the distinction of ruling Tamil Nadu cumulatively for 33 years, which is a record.

However, under the leadership of Edapaddi K. Palaniswami, who does not have big mass appeal and is not a crowd puller, the party has put up its worst performance ever. The AIADMK candidates had forfeited deposits in seven Lok Sabha constituencies for the first time. The party has come a distant second after its principal rival, the DMK.

The DMK which fielded its candidates in 22 Lok Sabha seats, polled 47% of the total votes. The AIADMK fielded its candidates in 34 seats but got only 22.6% of the votes. Although the AIADMK leaders would boast that membership of the party was over 2 crore, the reality is that the party polled only 89.26 lakh of the votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Even in seats where the party was strong earlier, the candidates performed poorly this time.

What factors contributed to their poor show this time? What should Mr Palaniswami do to ensure the party is the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu and not the BJP?

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj S.

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.