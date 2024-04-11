GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Watch | The DMK front’s fresh challenges

| Video Credit: Thamodharan B.

Fresh challenges have emerged for the DMK front in certain parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Its candidates are facing tough competition, either from the AIADMK front or the BJP-led NDA

April 11, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

A fortnight ago, we looked at some big-fight constituencies – Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Theni and Kanniyakumari. We also touched upon others such as Chennai South, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Tenkadi. The ground situation back then was different. Now we see a shift in the campaigning style of different candidates and it appears that in certain constituencies the fight is moving from a triangular contest to a bipolar one.

The five seats we are examining this week are - Chennai South, Vellore, Erode, Tiruchirapalli and Virudhunagar.

Reporting: D Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan B.

Production: Shibu Narayan

