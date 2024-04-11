Watch | The DMK front’s fresh challenges

April 11, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

A fortnight ago, we looked at some big-fight constituencies – Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Theni and Kanniyakumari. We also touched upon others such as Chennai South, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Tenkadi. The ground situation back then was different. Now we see a shift in the campaigning style of different candidates and it appears that in certain constituencies the fight is moving from a triangular contest to a bipolar one.

The five seats we are examining this week are - Chennai South, Vellore, Erode, Tiruchirapalli and Virudhunagar.

Reporting: D Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan B.

Production: Shibu Narayan