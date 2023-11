November 25, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Udayarpalayam palace, sitting on five acres of the 32-acre premises at Udayarpalayam, was built centuries ago when zamindars reigned over the region.

It is an interesting example of south Indian secular architecture, in the words of a British officer.

The descendants of the zamindars continue to live on the premises and seek government help for restoration.

Reporting: B. Kolappan

Videos: M. Srinath

Voiceover & Production: K. Rajashree Das