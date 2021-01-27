Tamil Nadu
27 January 2021 12:35 IST
Watch | Supporters celebrating the release of Sasikala outside the Victoria Hospital
Updated: 27 January 2021 12:39 IST
A video on Sasikala's supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital celebrating her release by raising slogans and distributing sweets
Expelled AIADMK leader V.K.Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.
The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.
