Watch: Strains in the DMK alliance

Strains have begun to emerge in the DMK-led alliance with some leaders of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) sending out conflicting signals on its future political course. Will one of the longest surviving political alliances in Tamil Nadu remain intact?

The DMK-led rainbow alliance, which has largely sailed smoothly over the past seven years, is showing some signs of political turbulence. At the core of this strain, is the aspiration among some leaders of the VCK, headed by Thol. Thirumavalavan, for a share in power in the future, perhaps in 2026, when the next Assembly polls are due. Even the Congress is facing an internal demand on these lines.

Let’s dig deeper into this, particularly focussing on the VCK, which has significant pockets of influence among the Scheduled Caste voters in north Tamil Nadu. A fortnight ago, a video was put out on Thirumavalavan’s social media handle highlighting the party’s stand on a share in power. While this caused some political ripples, the VCK leader quickly met DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and ironed out any differences.

However, the controversy was reignited by the party’s deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, who questioned when actor-turned-politicians, who are new to the political turf, could aspire to become Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, why can’t the VCK cadres aspire for their leader, who has been in politics for 40 years, to be the Chief Minister.

While pitching for the share in power argument, he went a step further and questioned the DMK’s capability in winning elections without an alliance. He said but for the VCK, the DMK would not be in a position to win seats in north Tamil Nadu.

His comments were termed unnecessary by the VCK general secretary D Ravikumar, who also added that the notion that the DMK would not be able to win seats in north Tamil Nadu without the VCK as factually incorrect and politically immature.

The DMK too did not take kindly to Aadhav’s remarks. A Raja, the DMK deputy general secretary and a Dalit leader, said a newcomer speaking without understanding the ideology is unacceptable to political and coalition dharma or morality.

Will the alliance crack up?

