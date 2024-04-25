GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Should the Model Code of Conduct remain in Tamil Nadu?

| Video Credit: Shiva Raj S

In this episode of Focus Tamil Nadu, we look briefly at the evolution of the MCC, the occasions where it was lifted in the past, what the Supreme Court, said, and more

April 25, 2024

D. Suresh Kumar

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu was completed in a single phase on April 19. Yet, the election Model Code of Conduct will remain in force till the results are declared on June 4. Political parties are demanding that the MCC must be lifted in Tamil Nadu.

As per provisions of the MCC, people are prohibited from carrying cash above Rs 50,000 without documentation across the country. In Tamil Nadu, this restriction on cash has been relaxed in a limited measure. But in 12 districts, bordering the neighbouring States, the surveillance continues.

Ministers cannot take tours or hold review meetings. While municipal corporations can hold statutory meetings, no policy decisions can be taken. Politicians such as P. Chidambaram of the Congress and P. Wilson of DMK have urged the Election Commission to lift the restrictions in Tamil Nadu.

We look briefly at the evolution of the MCC, the occasions where it was lifted in the past, what the Supreme Court, said, and more.

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: Shiva Raj

