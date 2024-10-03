Watch: Senthilbalaji’s controversial reinstatement

On the evening of September 26, Senthilbalaji, walked out of the Puzhal Central Prison, to a hero’s welcome after the Supreme Court granted him bail in cases of alleged money laundering linked to a job racket, registered by the ED. Fireworks illuminated the sky as hundreds of ruling DMK cadres including senior leaders welcomed him.

The next morning numerous political heavyweights lined up at his residence to greet him. Now, Senthilbalaji is not one of the top leaders of the DMK. In fact, the frequent party-hopper had joined the party less than six years ago. Then why such mega reception?

The answer to this lies in the unshakeable confidence reposed in him by Chief Minister Stalin. Soon after the Supreme Court order, Stalin praised Senthilbalaji saying, “I welcome my brother Senthilbalaji who will come out of jail with renewed vigour.” Stalin’s argument was that the ED was being used to suppress the BJP’s political enemies. He said not even during Emergency was someone lodged for 471 days in jail. He said political conspiracies continued for 15 months. They tried to break Senthilbalaji’s will by keeping him in jail. Your sacrifice is great and your will is even greater, he told Senthilbalaji.

Political opponents, however, have sharpened their attack on Stalin reminding him that in 2016, he had virtually laid a chargesheet against Senthilbalaji, accusing him of being a law unto himself in Karur, his native town. The sharpest attack has come from PMK founder Ramadoss, who wondered if Senthilbalaji was a martyr, then were those job seekers who gave him money and ended up being cheated, traitors? He said the Chief Minister, who is expected to be the people’s judge, cannot be the lawyer for Senthilbalaji. It is unacceptable that the Chief Minister should stoop to this extent to try and protect someone who has spoiled the future of thousands of youth.

How did the DMK react? How has the Supreme Court viewed the cases against Senthilbalaji?

