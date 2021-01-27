Watch | Selling colourful beads, Velliamma impresses her customers, by speaking in multiple languages

27 January 2021 13:45 IST

A video on Velliamma, who sells colourful beads in Mamallapuram, speaking in multiple languages to her customers

Residing a kilometre away from Mamallapuram, in Pooncheri, Valliamma said she managed to pick up words from foreign tourists.

Speaking in multiple languages - fluent English, Tamil and Hindi and a little bit of French, Italian and German - is her strength, and she has not let it down despite the dullness that the lockdown has brought on her trade.

