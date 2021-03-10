Tamil Nadu
10 March 2021 11:31 IST
Watch | School dropout makes machine to turn banana waste into useful products
Updated: 10 March 2021 11:46 IST
A video on P.M. Murugesan from Madurai, who fabricated machines that could convert plantain waste into banana ropes
Situated in a nondescript building at Melakkal village in Madurai, the M.S. Rope Production Centre is easy to miss.
This small unit, with an annual turnover of around ₹1 crore, converts banana fibre into ropes which are used to manufacture a wide range of products.
P.M. Murugesan, a farmer and the proprietor of this rope production centre, dropped out of school when he was in class 8, to help his father in agriculture.
He developed a handle rope machine that helped convert banana waste into ropes. Now he has patented three such machines and also owns five rope production units across Madurai, employing around 350 women.
