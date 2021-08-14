Watch | Priest chanting 'potri' (archanai) in Tamil

14 August 2021 14:38 IST

A video of a priest chanting potri in Tamil

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Annai Thamizhil Archanai’ scheme at 47 major temples in the State. At the request of devotees, priests will chant the ‘potri’ (archanai) in Tamil. It has been the usual practice to chant them in Sanskrit.

