Watch | India’s first vertical lift railway bridge at Pamban

A video on the new Pamban vertical lift railway bridge being constructed in Rameshwaram

A video on the new Pamban vertical lift railway bridge being constructed in Rameshwaram

The railway sea bridge at Pamban in Tamil Nadu is one of the most spectacular sights in the country and an engineering marvel.

Now, travel between mainland Tamil Nadu to the island of Rameshwaram is set to get even better with a new bridge, India’s first vertical lift railway bridge.

The new bridge, that stretches for 2.05 kilometers, will connect Mandapam town in mainland India to Pamban island and Rameshwaram. It will have a 63-metre stretch, which will lift up while remaining parallel to the deck to allow ships to pass through

It is being constructed by Indian Railways for ₹250 crores and officials say it is likely to be ready by this year.