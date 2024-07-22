GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Ooty’s beloved librarian turns 100

| Video Credit: Sathyamoorthy B.

Daphne won the 1965 Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest that got her offers from theatre and advertising houses

Published - July 22, 2024 09:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Meet 100 year old Daphne Samson, a familiar face in the Nilgiris

Daphne celebrated her milestone on June 24, 2024, at a function was organised by the Niligiri library at the Lady Wellington old age home in Udhagamandalam. She worked as a Librarian at The Nilgiri Library for 21 years.

Daphne was born in Bombay and worked as a stenographer at the Municipal Corporation with the late Murli Manohar Joshi, who was the then Chairman.

She was also a budding model who participated in beauty contests. Daphne won the 1965 Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest that got her offers from theatre and advertising houses. She was a contestant in the Miss Bombay Beauty Pageant where she won the ‘Best Smile’ title.

Daphne wished to pursue acting or become an air hostess. She married Antony Tony Sampson, before the couple settled in lady Wellington Home in Ooty where she joined the library

Seeing Daphne’s attachment to the library, the management left the decision of retirement to herself. It was only two months back that Daphne decided to take voluntary retirement.

She also received a very special gift, a letter signed by Amitabh Bachhan, wishing his fan.

Tamil Nadu / Nilgiris

