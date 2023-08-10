HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Meet the artisans behind Tamil Nadu’s traditional wood carving

Meet the artisans behind Tamil Nadu’s traditional wood carving
| Video Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

What separates these carvings from the rest is the use of wood and the intricate designs the artisans chisel out in a fashion similar to that used in stone sculpting.

August 10, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Wood carving is one of the ancient arts of mankind and a part of intricate architecture.

Traditional Dravidian architecture, sculptures and figurines have been forged out of stone since time immemorial, as can be seen in various temples across South India.

Time-consuming work: The traditional practice makes the process of wood carving slow and expensive.

Time-consuming work: The traditional practice makes the process of wood carving slow and expensive. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

You may have seen these wood carvings displayed at Chennai International Airport, providing a glimpse into Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage to travellers.

Wondered where these beautiful carvings are from?

From this village called Thammampatti, located between the serene hills of Kollimalai and Pachaimalai in Salem district in Tamil Nadu

The community was founded by one Andaver and his brother in 1942.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Avantika Krishna

Visuals: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil / Tamil Nadu / history and culture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.