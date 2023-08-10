Meet the artisans behind Tamil Nadu’s traditional wood carving

August 10, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Wood carving is one of the ancient arts of mankind and a part of intricate architecture.

Traditional Dravidian architecture, sculptures and figurines have been forged out of stone since time immemorial, as can be seen in various temples across South India.

You may have seen these wood carvings displayed at Chennai International Airport, providing a glimpse into Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage to travellers.

Wondered where these beautiful carvings are from?

From this village called Thammampatti, located between the serene hills of Kollimalai and Pachaimalai in Salem district in Tamil Nadu

The community was founded by one Andaver and his brother in 1942.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Avantika Krishna

Visuals: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S