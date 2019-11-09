Watch | Meet Pollachi's artisans

When travel magazine, Pollachi Papyrus, came out with its first edition in 2014, founder/editor Pravin Shanmughanandam was flooded with requests from readers to experience what he had featured.

Keen on promoting the town’s culture, food and wildlife, in 2015, Shanmughanandam began organising customised tours to the town’s artisanal hubs. The Papyrus Itineraries has since hosted over 2,500 tourists across 250 tours.

The tours have a carrying capacity, as he believes “tourism shouldn’t be the primary mode of employment for the artisans, so that their art doesn’t lose value. If we don’t protect them, they can get exploited”.