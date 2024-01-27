Watch |  Meet Madurai’s women jallikattu bull rearers 

January 27, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

In the world of jallikattu, where bravery meets tradition, three remarkable women share their experiences as bull rearers.

Dhivya Dharsini, a fearless bull owner in Alanganallur, defied conventions with her bold entry into the vaadivasal, the arena of jallikattu.

With her bulls, Manickam and Military, she embodies bravery and resilience, challenging stereotypes and breaking barriers in the male-dominated arena of bull rearing.

Pandiselvi is the dedicated caretaker of Muthu, the revered temple bull in Alanganallur. There is an understanding among tamers to not touch him out of respect for the deity.

Selvarani is affectionately known as the ‘jallikattu bull lady’ in Sennagarampatti village in Melur. She has been rearing bulls since her 30s, becoming a symbol of resilience in the Jallikattu community.

With bulls like Ramu, Thottichi, and Kangeyan as her companions, she shares anecdotes of her lifelong journey, nurturing these magnificent animals.

With smaller jallikattu tournaments taking place post-Pongal, these women also talk about the care and emotional support they provide to nurture these bulls.

Reporting: Akila Kannadasan

Video and photos: R. Ashok

Production: Shibu Narayan