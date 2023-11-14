HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Making of handcrafted korai grass mats in Tamil Nadu

Watch | Making of the ‘korai paai’  | Video Credit: M. Periasamy

A video on the ‘korai paai’ crafted from the dry grass cultivated in Karur district of Tamil Nadu

November 14, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The transformation of simple straw (dried grass) into a mat comfortable enough to lie down on is unparalleled. Known as korai paai in Tamil, such mats are a household object in the interiors of southern India. These mats are crafted from the dry grass cultivated along the banks of the Cauvery in Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

Mats crafted from the dry grass cultivated along the banks of the Cauvery river in Karur district of Tamil Nadu is found in many homes in the interiors of South India.

During summer, straw mats are cool to sleep on, and like many other natural objects, they turn comfortably warm to sleep on in cold weather.

The level of popularity of the mats is such that they are given as wedding gifts in the region. It is a common practice to gift the bride and groom a mat with their names as well with the wedding date woven into the design.

Read more here: In Frames | Weaves of grass

Reporting & Video: M. Periasamy

Voiceover & Production: K. Rajashree Das

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.