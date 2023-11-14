Watch | Making of handcrafted korai grass mats in Tamil Nadu

November 14, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The transformation of simple straw (dried grass) into a mat comfortable enough to lie down on is unparalleled. Known as korai paai in Tamil, such mats are a household object in the interiors of southern India. These mats are crafted from the dry grass cultivated along the banks of the Cauvery in Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

During summer, straw mats are cool to sleep on, and like many other natural objects, they turn comfortably warm to sleep on in cold weather.

The level of popularity of the mats is such that they are given as wedding gifts in the region. It is a common practice to gift the bride and groom a mat with their names as well with the wedding date woven into the design.

