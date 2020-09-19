Watch | Madurai's favourite Othakadai wheat halwa

19 September 2020 19:48 IST

A video on the famous Othakadai wheat halwa in Madurai

Patchi Raja Vilas & its sister concern Sri Lakshmi Vilas in Madurai have been selling a version of Tirunelveli’s iconic wheat halwa over 50 years. This translucent amber dessert, known as ‘Othakadai Halwa’, is famous among Madurai foodies.

But the Othakadai halwa is lighter in texture and less sweet than the Tirunelveli version. The gooey treat comes in a distinctive wrapping of mandharai leaves and newsprint.

