Watch | Kamali shows skateboarding is for everyone

It isn't a man's world for Mamallapuram's Kamali who is all of 10-years old. Brought up by Suganthi, a single mother, Kamali took to skateboarding at a very young age.

The family received a lot of brick bats initially as kamali was the first girl in the hamlet to take up the sport. But the name and fame she attracted due to her skateboarding skills has brought about a change in the mindset of the villagers.

Kamali and six other boys from the hamlet have formed a team called Mahab Skaters and are practising hard to take part in Jugaad 2019, an international skateboarding tournament to be held in Bengaluru.

Now, a short film titled ‘Kamali’ based on her life and directed by Sasha Rainbow, has qualified for the 2020 Oscars shortlist.

