Watch | Kallakurichi wood carvings get GI tag

14 October 2021 14:00 IST

A video on Kallakurichi wood carvings from Tamil Nadu, that recently received the GI tag

The Kallakurichi wood carvings are a unique form of wood carving practiced in Tamil Nadu. Recently, these wood carvings received the geographical indication (GI) tag. The tag was awarded based on the application filed by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) in 2013.

The wood carvings of Kallakurichi involve the application of ornamentation and designs, derived from traditional styles by the craftsmen. They are mainly practiced in Kallakurichi, Chinnaselam and Thirukkovilur taluks of Kallakurichi district.

