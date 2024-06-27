Watch: Kallakurichi hooch deaths | A blot on Stalin’s government

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is certainly a blot on the Stalin-led DMK government. What led to this man-made tragedy?

Earlier this month, the M.K. Stalin-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc had scored back-to-back landslide victories in the Lok Sabha elections. The ongoing Assembly session would have ideally offered a platform to celebrate the historic electoral achievement of Stalin, who is also the president of DMK.

However, the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that rocked Tamil Nadu last week has now overshadowed the electoral victory of the DMK front. Just last year, 22 persons had died after consuming methanol-laced brew in Kallakurichi’s neighbouring districts of Villupuram and Chengalpattu. Clearly no lessons have been learnt from the past. In what was worse, there was an initial attempt to cover up the tragedy.

Script and Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan B.

Production: Shibu Narayan