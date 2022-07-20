Watch | Is that poet Thiruvalluvar on a field?

The Hindu Bureau July 20, 2022 13:12 IST

A video on how a paddy farmer in Tamil Nadu is creating awareness on organic farming by cultivating a paddy field designed on poet Thiruvalluvar’s image

P.G. Elangovan is a paddy farmer in Malaiappanallur near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. He has raised his paddy to create an image of the Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. Elangovan is a staunch advocate for organic farming and has taken up this initiative to create awareness on the practice. So, what is the connection between Thiruvalluvar and farming? Thiruvalluvar, the Sangam-era poet, has written extensively about the ideal way to live. In his most famous work “Thirukkural”, he has dedicated one of the 133 adhigarams or chapters to agriculture. Elangovan felt that Thiruvalluvar would be the perfect mascot to create awareness on organic farming. How did he do this? Read more.



