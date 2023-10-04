HamberMenu
Watch | In this Tamil Nadu village, fetching water is a daily struggle

In this Tamil Nadu village, fetching water is a daily struggle
Video Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Women in the Kadaladi block push their make-shift carts to waterholes to collect water everyday

October 04, 2023 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In this village in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, fetching even bare minimum water is a daily struggle

Women in the Kadaladi block push their make-shift carts to waterholes to collect water everyday

The amount of water coming in through the Ramanathapuram combined (Cauvery) water supply scheme to Kadaladi and Kamuthi blocks has also decreased.

Waiting game: Women draw water at night from the almost dry well in Maravaikudi in Kadaladi block of Ramanathapuram district.

Waiting game: Women draw water at night from the almost dry well in Maravaikudi in Kadaladi block of Ramanathapuram district. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Almost every week, the women submit petitions at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate regarding the issue.

Whenever the situation turns desperate, the people block the Ramanathapuram-Sayalkudi road

Following one such agitation, the district administration dug a pit about 15 feet deep in a dry tank adjoining the Aandichikulam village.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Beulah Rose

Videos: Balachandar L

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

