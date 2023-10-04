In this Tamil Nadu village, fetching water is a daily struggle

October 04, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

In this village in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, fetching even bare minimum water is a daily struggle

Women in the Kadaladi block push their make-shift carts to waterholes to collect water everyday

The amount of water coming in through the Ramanathapuram combined (Cauvery) water supply scheme to Kadaladi and Kamuthi blocks has also decreased.

Almost every week, the women submit petitions at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate regarding the issue.

Whenever the situation turns desperate, the people block the Ramanathapuram-Sayalkudi road

Following one such agitation, the district administration dug a pit about 15 feet deep in a dry tank adjoining the Aandichikulam village.

Reporting: Beulah Rose

Videos: Balachandar L

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S