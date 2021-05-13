Watch | In conversation with Palanivel Thiagarajan

13 May 2021 15:32 IST

Palanivel Thiagarajan speaks on his plans for Tamil Nadu as Finance Minister.

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan has been given the task of reviving and restructuring the State’s economy by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He says the priority is first getting his liquidity model worked out.

In an interview with The Hindu, he said that as per preliminary studies, a substantial amount of revenue the State used to earn from excise was no longer coming in.

Read the full interview here.

Advertising

Advertising