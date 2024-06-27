GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | ‘I didn’t think I’d survive’: Kallakurichi hooch tragedy survivors

Watch | ‘I didn’t know I would survive’: Kallakurichi hooch tragedy survivors
| Video Credit: S.S. Kumar

Updated - June 27, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 09:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Days after one of the worst-ever hooch tragedies hit Kallakurichi in north Tamil Nadu, in which 58 persons have died so far, Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy, is still haunted by the memories of the night of June 18, 2024.

Flex boards with obituaries of the victims have been put up in front of a number of houses in the locality, while police personnel stand guard outside a residence which, until June 18, functioned round-the-clock as a retail outlet supplying the poisonous brew to the residents.

Reporting: S. Prasad

Visuals: S.S Kumar

Production: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / India

