Watch | ‘I didn’t think I’d survive’: Kallakurichi hooch tragedy survivors

Days after one of the worst-ever hooch tragedies hit Kallakurichi in north Tamil Nadu, in which 58 persons have died so far, Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy, is still haunted by the memories of the night of June 18, 2024.

Flex boards with obituaries of the victims have been put up in front of a number of houses in the locality, while police personnel stand guard outside a residence which, until June 18, functioned round-the-clock as a retail outlet supplying the poisonous brew to the residents.

Reporting: S. Prasad

Visuals: S.S Kumar

Production: Yuvasree S