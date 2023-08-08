HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | How two engineers gave struggling handloom weavers hope

Watch | How two engineers gave struggling handloom weavers hope

A video on how Yaazh Naturals helped revive handloom weaving in Tamil Nadu

August 08, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

For several weavers in Tamil Nadu, the COVID-19 pandemic hit them hard. Orders had dried up, and they were struggling to make ends meet.

Two young engineers, Ashok Jegadeesan and Prem Selvaraj, came to the rescue. They founded Yaazh Naturals in 2014, a company that seeks to add value to traditional handwoven products.

To empower weavers and revitalize traditional handwoven products, Ashok and Prem introduced herbal-dyed yarn and fabric at their plant in Pullagoundampatty in Salem district.  

Yaazh’s products gained popularity not only in India but also in the US and European markets, with their turnover reaching Rs 2.5 crores last year. This remarkable journey continues as Ashok & Prem aspire to make Rs 4 crores this year, all the while preserving the essence of handloom weaving and empowering artisans.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Soundarya Preetha M.

Production: Shibu Narayan and Shikha Kumari

Video: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Lalitha Ranjani

Related stories

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.