Watch | How two engineers gave struggling handloom weavers hope

August 08, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

For several weavers in Tamil Nadu, the COVID-19 pandemic hit them hard. Orders had dried up, and they were struggling to make ends meet.

Two young engineers, Ashok Jegadeesan and Prem Selvaraj, came to the rescue. They founded Yaazh Naturals in 2014, a company that seeks to add value to traditional handwoven products.

To empower weavers and revitalize traditional handwoven products, Ashok and Prem introduced herbal-dyed yarn and fabric at their plant in Pullagoundampatty in Salem district.

Yaazh’s products gained popularity not only in India but also in the US and European markets, with their turnover reaching Rs 2.5 crores last year. This remarkable journey continues as Ashok & Prem aspire to make Rs 4 crores this year, all the while preserving the essence of handloom weaving and empowering artisans.

Reporting: Soundarya Preetha M.

Production: Shibu Narayan and Shikha Kumari

Video: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Lalitha Ranjani