Watch | How tiger T23 was captured after a 22-day hunt

A video on the 22-day hunt for the man-eater tiger near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

On August 31st, panic spread across Masinagudi in Tamil Nadu, when a woman was found killed by a carnivore near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Mudumalai forest officials identified the carnivore as MDT23, an old male tiger, in failing health and with injuries which later became responsible for three more deaths in that area.

Finally after a 22-day long hunt, the man-eater tiger (MDT23) was safely captured by the forest officials with a single dart near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on October 15th.

After being captured, the tiger was kept in an enclosure at the Mysuru rescue centre for treatment and recovery.