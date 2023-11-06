 How plastic bottles are converted into fibre

November 06, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

These recyclable plastic bottles are converted into garments at this cotton spinning mill in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

Sulochana cotton spinning mills is a 150-acre facility at Chitambalam, about an hour’s drive from Coimbatore.

How PET bottles are converted into fibre

The bottles arrive at Chitambalam in three colours – white, green, and brown. These bottles are washed multiple times and broken into flakes, which are dried. The company, which won the State government’s Green Champion Award for 2021, ventured into PET bottle recycling in 2010.

Colour is added to the flakes without use of water or any chemicals. The coloured flakes are made into thin polyester fibre and collected together. The collected fibre goes through a process where it is stiffened.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: M. Soundariya Preetha

Visuals: M. Periasamy

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S