Tamil Nadu

Watch | How palm oil shortage has impacted the Manapparai murukku trade

The Manapparai murukku is a crunchy, bite-sized delicacy. It is a popular snack in Manapparai which is located on the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway in Tamil Nadu.

The snack is in the list of 24 unique products of the State, awaiting a GI tag.

But the makers of this snack are currently hit by . shortage in supplies and increased cost

Therefore, they are more concerned about surviving inflation than getting a GI tag.

The big reason is the shortage of palm oil. Palm oil from Indonesia is considered to be economical and has a shelf life for over a month.

But Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports was felt strongly in Manapparai. Large-scale manufacturers are the worst-hit by the shortage in supplies.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Inflation impact: Pricey palm oil dents Manapparai murukku trade
In search of Manapparai Murukku

Printable version | Jun 1, 2022 3:30:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/watch-how-palm-oil-shortage-has-impacted-the-manapparai-murukku-trade/article65483079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY