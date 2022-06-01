Watch | How palm oil shortage has impacted the Manapparai murukku trade

The Hindu Bureau June 01, 2022 15:21 IST

A video on the making of the Manapparai murukku and the challenges faced by its makers, due to the shortage of Indonesian palm oil

The Manapparai murukku is a crunchy, bite-sized delicacy. It is a popular snack in Manapparai which is located on the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway in Tamil Nadu. The snack is in the list of 24 unique products of the State, awaiting a GI tag. But the makers of this snack are currently hit by . shortage in supplies and increased cost Therefore, they are more concerned about surviving inflation than getting a GI tag. The big reason is the shortage of palm oil. Palm oil from Indonesia is considered to be economical and has a shelf life for over a month. But Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports was felt strongly in Manapparai. Large-scale manufacturers are the worst-hit by the shortage in supplies.



