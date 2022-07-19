Tamil Nadu

Watch | How is the unique Srivilliputhur palkova made?

The Hindu BureauJuly 19, 2022 15:22 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 16:24 IST

Srivilliputhur is a municipality in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The place is famous for palkova, a sweet made of milk and sugar. The dish earned a Geographical Indication tag in 2019.

The story of palkova started around 1921. Dev Singh, a Rajput, set up a sweet stall named Lala Sweets near the famed Andal temple.

He started making palkova after seeing the copious production of milk and the ‘prasadam’ in the temple made of milk, sugar and varied nuts. Now it has been renamed as Sri Venkateswara Vilas.

Every day 2,000 litres of milk is procured and half-a-tonne of palkova is made at this shop.

