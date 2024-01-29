GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | How do Madurai's jallikattu bulls train?

| Video Credit: G. Moorthy

Meet Kettavan, Ramu, Appu and Chinna Komban, among the best bulls in Madurai and nearby districts

January 29, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As the dust in Alanganallur’s vadivasal settles after this year’s Jallikattu, smaller tournaments are still underway in different parts of Madurai and neighbouring districts.

The bulls that face the might of thousands of warriors across arenas like Palamedu and Avaniyapuram are trained and pampered round the year.

They are fed a strict diet of cotton seed, wheat husk and raw rice — ringing up a bill of ₹30,000 a month. They are also trained to swim, walk and poke wet earth to strengthen their skills. 

Meet Kettavan, Ramu, Appu and Chinna Komban, among the best bulls in Madurai and nearby districts.

Read more: Meet the bulls of Madurai ready to enter the jallikattu arena

Watch | Jallikattu: Women bull rearers from Madurai

Reporting: Sanjana Ganesh

Videos: G. Moorthy

Production: Ananyaa Desikan

