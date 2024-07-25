Watch: Hosur International Airport | Is it feasible?

Last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly, announced plans to establish an international airport in Hosur, in Krishnagiri district which borders Karnataka. He said this proposed airport would come up on a site of 2000 acres with the potential to handle 3 crore passengers annually.

Explained | Will the Hosur airport become a reality?

Why Hosur? Over the last two decades, Hosur has emerged as a big industrial and manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu. It boasts of big industrial names like TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, Ola’s electric scooter manufacturing plant. It’s only around 40 km away from Bangalore, making it almost like a second home for thousands of employees of Electronics City.

Soon after Stalin announced this plan, the Karnataka State Transport Operatives Association welcomed it. It said this plan would benefit people staying in eastern and southern parts of Bengaluru. Presently, people from these areas would have to travel over two hours to reach the Kempegowda International airport.

Stalin however is not the first to make such a proposal. We look at previous such calls for an airport to be established in the area and what came of it; the dynamics with the Bengaluru International Airport; the example of the Jewar airport in Noida and its proximity to the New Delhi international airport and what is the way forward.

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan