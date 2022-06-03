Watch | George Uglow Pope’s legacy at Sawyerpuram

The Hindu Bureau June 03, 2022 14:32 IST

A video on George Uglow Pope who lived at Sawyerpuram in Tamil Nadu for eight years, did missionary work and translated Tamil classics

Sawyerpuram was created on 150 acres purchased by Samuel Sawyer, a merchant of the Portuguese East India Company. When missionary and Tamil scholar George Uglow Pope arrived here 180 years ago, the area was nothing but acres of sand dunes. Before his arrival, he had learnt Tamil literary works from Suryanarayana Sastry, Ariyangavu Pillai and Ramanuja Kavirayar in Madras. It was Pope who created Sawyerpuram and another missionary, Robert Caldwell, in his writings referred to him as its founder. Pope decided to set up a seminary at Sawerpuram as there were only two of them in Tamil Nadu.



