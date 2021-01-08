Tamil Nadu

Watch | From a hut, boy from Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur sets out to become a doctor

The Hindu Net Desk 08 January 2021 16:31 IST
A video on S. Govindaraj who has been admitted to Tiruvannamalai Medical College through the 7.5% quota announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

Meet 18-year-old S. Govindaraj from Periyakannalampati. He recently got admission to the Tiruvannamalai Medical College through the 7.5% quota announced by the Tamil Nadu govt.

Govindaraj is among the few govt. school students from Tirupathur dist in Tamil Nadu who got a medical seat through the horizontal reservation. He relied on the free coaching given by the govt and secured 240 out of 720 in NEET.

