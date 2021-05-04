Watch: DMK takes action against its men who vandalise Amma Unavagam

A video of Amma Unavagam being vandalised

A group of men belonging to the DMK entered an Amma Unavagam (Amma canteen) in Mogappair, Chennai on Tuesday, and ransacked the premises, and reportedly demanded that the staff remove the photograph of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from the canteen’s name board.

Soon after a video of the incident went viral, DMK Saidapet MLA-elect Ma Subramanian tweeted that DMK president M. K. Stalin had ordered action against two partymen and directed that the name board of the “government outlet” be restored. Following this, some DMK functionaries were seen taking efforts to restore the broken name board.