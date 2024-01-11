January 11, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Religious conversions to Christianity have often been driven by the promise of equality. The ingrained caste discrimination in Hinduism has pushed the historically oppressed Dalits to get baptised in churches. In this episode, we shall see how the voice against caste discrimination in Christianity is growing in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, while releasing writer Nivedita Louis’s book Christhuvathil Jathi (Caste in Christianity), Thol. Thirumavalavan, the Chidambaram MP who heads the Dalit political outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. spoke about how Christianity in India, has been flexible and largely been influenced by the caste system prevailing here. He argued that the roots of casteism has nourished Christianity in India and it does not possess the roots of Christian values as such.

This acknowledgement of a deep penetration of caste-based discrimination in Christianity is not new in Tamil Nadu. There have been several literary works that have explored this sensitive topic.

Outside of the literary world, this demand for equal treatment of Dalits within the church establishment has also been echoed on other platforms. Basically, Hindus who converted to Christianity had refused to shed their caste identity. Therefore we find today there are Christian Nadars, Mudaliars, Yadavas and Reddiars. This prevalence of the dominant castes and the Dalits within the church establishment, has led to tensions.

