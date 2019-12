A 68-year-old man from Tiruppur was injured after he was run over by a car driven by a 13-year-old girl, and a surveillance camera visual of the accident went viral in social media.

V. Gandhimanaian from Kuthuspuram in Tiruppur was injured in the accident that took place on the night of November 25 when he was sitting in front of his house after dinner.

Video credit: K. Pichumani