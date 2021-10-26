Watch | Blind palm tree climber from Tamil Nadu inspires many

26 October 2021 14:07 IST

A video on S. Murugandi, a visually impaired palm tree climber

Murugandi from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu is a palm tree climber. But he is visually impaired. He began climbing palm trees when he was barely 10 years old. It was the only way he could take care of his family. He has since then been climbing trees for 55 years.

His determination to stand on his own remains an inspiration to youngsters.

