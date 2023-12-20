Watch | Beach sand mining row in Tamil Nadu

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beach sand mining row in Tamil Nadu

Beach sand mining row in Tamil Nadu
Video Credit: Thamodharan Bharath

Beach sand mining remains banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 and the Madras High Court is seized of a suo motu case since 2015. 

December 20, 2023

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Beach sand mining remains banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 and the Madras High Court is seized of a suo motu case since 2015.

In the meantime, there have also been complaints of theft of minerals from sealed godowns.

The High Court is slated to hear the case next in January 2024 when the private miners are expected to reply to the charges leveled against them by the State Government.

Scripting and Presentation: Mohamed Imranullah S.

Production: Yuvasree S

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

