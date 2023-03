March 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Tourists have been visiting Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to see baby elephant ‘Raghu’.

Raghu was featured in the Indian documentary film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ which just won an Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film. Based on two caretakers Bomman and Belli, the film shows how they took care of two orphaned baby elephants.

Several foreign tourists were also seen watching the calf move around in the camp.

Production: Ravichandran N.

Video: ANI